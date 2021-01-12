SPANISH Government Refuses To Lower The VAT On Electric After A Sharp Increase In Consumer Prices this week



In a period when electricity prices in Spain have just seen the highest rise ever, with a 27 per cent increase in price announced only last week, today (Tuesday 12) the Spanish Government refused to drop the IVA (VAT) tax on electricity from 21 per cent to the requested 10 per cent.

María Jesús Montero, the Minister of Finance and Government, during the meeting of the Council of Ministers, stated that 21 per cent VAT is a figure set by Brussels under EU law, and is something that the government would not be allowed to go against.

José Miguel Fernández Viadero, the regional senator and regional deputy of the PRC, along with other senators from political parties including Teruel Existe, Unión del Pueblo Navarro and Partido Aragonés, had urged María Jesús Montero to apply a reduced rate of 10% VAT to electricity and natural gas “to equate the electricity bill in the national territory to the European average”.

Montero gave the reason for the increase as being necessary due to the severe weather conditions last week creating a higher peak demand on the power supply grid, and that the increase was a temporary ‘one-off’ case, as she tried to downplay the action saying that the Executive will work ‘without rest’, so that by the end of the year the electricity rate, especially for homes, would drop to 13 per cent.

