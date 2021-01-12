Spain’s incidence rate soars to 435 after spike in cases

Spain’s incidence rate has soared to 435 after a ‘pandemic high’ of new cases over the weekend.

ACCORDING to the Ministry of Health, 61,422 new infections were reported between Friday, January 8 and Monday, January 11, and 401 deaths.

The alarming figure have seen Spain’s cumulative incidence of Covid-19 shoot up to 435.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, from 350 last Friday.

The incidence rate has risen in all the autonomous communities, placing six of them above 500 cases and skyrocketing above 1,000 in Extremadura (1,021 cases).

