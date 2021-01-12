Spain records more than 400 Covid deaths as the first doses of Moderna’s vaccine arrive

Spain records more than 400 Covid deaths as the first doses of Moderna's vaccine arrive
Spain has recorded more than 400 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours on the day the first doses of Moderna’s vaccine arrive in the country.

IN its daily update, the Ministry of Health today (Tuesday, January 12) announced 25,438 new infections and 408 Covid-related fatalities.

Since the start of the pandemic, Spain has now recorded 2,137,220 infections and 52,683 deaths, according to the official government count.

Today, Spain took delivery of the first doses of Moderna’s vaccine.


The shipment of 35,700 doses will be distributed tomorrow and Thursday to the autonomous communities, confirmed the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, adding that almost 600,000 Modern vaccines will be received in the coming months.

