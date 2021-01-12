Sonic Boom Heard In Essex Skies As Fighter Plane ‘Breaks Sound Barrier’

A LOUD sonic boom was heard in the skies over Essex this afternoon (January 12) as a fighter plane apparently ‘breaks the sound barrier’, according to Cambridge City Council.

A large bang was heard across parts of Essex including Colchester, Chelmsford and Basildon this afternoon, with residents of Cambridgeshire and London also said to have heard the noise.

Royal Air Force Typhoons launched from RAF Coningsby at about 1 pm this afternoon and the sonic boom, which happens when a jet breaks through the sound barrier when going over 767 mph (1234 km/h), is thought to have been caused by an aircraft flying overhead.

The RAF jet is said to have made the noise while responding to an “unresponsive aircraft” which is now being escorted to Stansted Airport, reports Cambridgeshire Live.

A spokesman from the RAF told the news website: “The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications; subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted.”



A similar incident happened last year when RAF Typhoons intercepted a commercial flight after a passenger became aggressive in the cabin.

Cambridge City Council tweeted: “If you heard a massively loud bang over Cambridge in the last few minutes, don’t panic – apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier!”

Dozens of shocked residents have taken to social media to say they heard the sonic boom with a number of people sharing photographs of the plane’s smoke train in the sky moments after the loud bang.

