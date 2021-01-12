Sevilla Shopping Centre Brawl Highlights Dangers of Social Media Feuds

THE CASE of two former schoolgirl friends who viciously brawled with each other in a Sevilla shopping centre highlights the dangers of social media feuds.

The two girls, both just 14, had been good friends for years and lived close to one another in Sevilla’s run-down Tres Milles Viviendas neighbourhood on the city’s southside.

Six months ago, their friendship was shattered when one shared an intimate photo of the other in the bathroom on social media. The image went viral, causing the subject to receive a torrent of online mockery and abuse. This sparked a feud between the families of both girls, which spread from a social media row to a violent public brawl over the Christmas period.

The family of the girl who posted the photo at first attempted to appease the victim’s family by “banishing” their daughter to another neighbourhood of Sevilla. However, tensions remained high as the victim’s family wanted revenge in the form of an intimate photo of the girl who posted the image of her former friend, which her family of course did not consent to.

Over Christmas, the two girls encountered each other by chance in Sevilla’s Lagoh shopping centre, situated just south of the city’s peripheral ring road. In a violent public brawl, one was left with scratches and bites to her face.

The case has highlighted the dangers of social media feuds in a digital age, where pranks and shared photos can destroy lives and friendships. Arguments can erupt from messages into physical violence, as seen in this unfortunate Sevilla incident.

