Report Will Reveal How 9000 Children Died in Ireland’s Religious Institutions

A NEW GOVERNMENT report will reveal the shocking details of how over 9000 children died in Ireland’s religious institutions between 1922 and 1998.

The 3000-page report is due to be released in the next few days and follows a five-year investigation into the shocking abuse and crimes committed in Irish religious mother and baby home institutions during the 20th century.

The investigation was sparked when a mass grave of babies and children was discovered in Tuam, County Galway, which caused an outcry in Ireland. The country is still coming to terms with decades of widescale abuse from Catholic institutions, who wielded enormous power over the deeply religious state until the 21st century.

It is estimated that 9000 children lost their lives in mother and baby homes – church-run institutions where unmarried pregnant women were interned – between the founding of the Irish state in 1922 and the closure of the last such institution in 1998.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is expected to make a formal apology on behalf of the state to the scandal’s survivors and their families on Wednesday in the Dail (Irish parliament). The PM reportedly found the report shocking and at times difficult to read, as it lays bare decades of callous abuse and the suffering of countless children.

