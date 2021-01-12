Porn Star Directs at West Ham Utd

WEST HAM UTD have appointed “Eve Vorley” a former porn star as a director of West Ham Utd.

Currently 10th in the premiership West ham Utd have appointed a new director and its Eve Vorley whose real name is Emma Benton-Hughes and a woman who has previously directed and starred in “Horny housewives on the job” amongst others.

-- Advertisement --



She was appointed director by the board and her partner David Sullivan the chairman, himself a king in the adult entertainment industry, and its estimated worth over a £1.1billion.

“Eve ” turned to porn and after her husband left her, and she fell on hard times claims her brother “Jonny trunk “. She has directed and starred in many films.

After speaking to lifelong West Ham fans, it’s clear they are not sure exactly what “Eve’s” appointment has to do with football.]

Still, most agree its something to do with possible bids from Red Bull and perhaps ex Everton man Tony Cottee’s consortium for the hammers stadium.

Either way, Mr Sullivan now has another firm friend sitting at the board’s table which could provide stiff competition for a proposed bid for the club.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “porn star directs at west ham ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.