LIVERPOOL Drawn Against Man United In FA Cup Fourth Round, a disaster for both teams

The FA Cup fourth-round draw took place on Monday evening (January 11), and it threw up, as always, one mouth-watering tie, where Liverpool have been drawn out of the hat to play Manchester United, at Old Trafford, on the weekend of January 23. The tie pits English football’s two most-successful teams of all time against each other, so early on in the competition, meaning of course, that one of these huge names will be missing from the fifth round afterwards, which will bring joy to many a club chairman hoping for a good Cup run this year.



United have 20 league titles to their credit, versus Liverpool’s 19, with the Red Devils also winning the FA Cup 12 times, second only to Arsenal’s 14 cup wins, while Liverpool have only won it seven times.

This year, for the first time ever, the fifth round draw was also made at the same time, so now, winners of each tie know who they are likely to play in the next round.

