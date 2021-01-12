Health boss spotted on metro

Would you ever see Matt Hancock on the tube? Probably not, but in Spain with a half metre of snow everyone takes the metro.

Storm Filomena may have paralyzed Madrid and inland villages for a few days. But, for Madrid’s centre, the subway is a great way to travel and the fastest, why not ask a health boss of Spain Fernando Simon himself Spain’s Matt Hancock or Chris Witty.

A keen-eyed fellow traveller spotted the Director for Health Alerts and Emergencies, an essential top job in Spain, on the metro masked up socially distanced and just looking at his phone. The image was then sent to the Antenna tres mirror program.

We can only guess who he is texting, what’s for dinner tonight, or what’s in the next crucially important bulletin. Only Fernando Simon knows that either way, it proves the metro is a reliable way to travel, and suits everyone, even top names in the government.

