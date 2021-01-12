France Demands Six Nations Safety Guarantee from UK and Ireland

FRANCE has warned it will not send its rugby team to the UK or Ireland during the Six Nations tournament without Covid-19 safety guarantees from both countries.

France has demanded that the UK and Ireland provide them with reassurances that they will be providing adequate Covid-19 safety measures during the Six Nations rugby tournament. Both countries have seen their cases surge in recent weeks, with Ireland currently battling one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the world.

French Sports Minister, Roxana Maraineanu, said that she could only confirm so far that France will play its opening match against Italy in Rome on February 6th. The team is due to play Ireland in Dublin on February 14th and England in Twickenham on March 13th, though the Minister has not yet said whether either game will go ahead.

“We keep the first match,” Maracineanu told a Paris press conference. “On the other hand, against Ireland and England, we absolutely need to have the necessary guarantees from these countries.”

It is very unlikely that the Six Nations would go ahead without the participation of France, as sports events worldwide grapple with adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic as it enters its third wave worldwide.

