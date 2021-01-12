Formula One Season Will Have a Delayed Start Due to Covid Restrictions

THE Formula One season this year will have a delayed start after the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, which were first and third on the 2021 calendar, were postponed due to Covid restrictions.

The season is now scheduled to begin with the second race, in Bahrain, on March 26-28 after it was confirmed that Australia and China would not allow entry due to strict rules on international arrivals.

“We are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

“The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.”

The Australian Grand Prix, originally scheduled for March 19-21, will now take place between November 19-21.

Italy’s Imola circuit was added to the record 23-round schedule as the second race on April 18, after Bahrain on March 28.

“It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes,” Domenicali added.

“Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021,” he concluded.

28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

18 April – Italy (Imola*)

2 May – TBC

9 May – Spain (Barcelona)

23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6 June – Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June – Canada (Montreal)

27 June – France (Le Castellet)

4 July – Austria (Spielberg)

18 July – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

29 August – Belgium (Spa)

5 September – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September – Italy (Monza)

26 September – Russia (Sochi)

3 October – Singapore (Singapore)

10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

24 October – USA (Austin)

31 October – Mexico (Mexico City)

7 November – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21 November – Australia (Melbourne*)

5 December – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah**)

12 December – Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)

