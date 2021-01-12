Another 30 staff recruited by Balearic Government as Covid-19 trackers

THE Balearic Government has recruited a further 30 laboratory technicians at its Can Valero premises in Palma to join the island’s Covid-19 and contact tracking team.

In the last month, the Health Service has strengthened the Coordination Centre with the appointment of 51 professionals which in addition to the laboratory technicians includes 10 physiotherapists, three nurses, three technicians in auxiliary nursing care and five psychologists.

These recruitments aim to strengthen tracking equipment in order to maintain the detection and control of possible outbreaks by quickly identifying close contacts of positive cases.

The team now has a total of 421 trackers, 291 of whom are part of the staff of the Health Service and 130 are military.

