Woman forced to live with husband’s body for 11 hours

A WOMAN was forced to remain with her husband’s corpse for 11 hours at their house in Madrid, which was isolated by snow and ice left by storm Filomena.

The emergency services and funeral homes were unable to access their home in Moraleja de Enmedio, Madrid on Sunday, January 10.

The 73-year-old man, who was a cancer patient, died at home of natural causes, while the town was completely isolated with access roads closed by snow.

His wife and other relatives called doctors up to 12 times, witnesses explained to national Spanish daily 20 minutos. “No one could get through, not even to certify the death” they said.

The only recommendation they could make to the woman was that she take steps to preserve her husband’s body. They suggested she open the windows and turn off the heating.

Finally, on Sunday around 3pm, a doctor from the local health centre was able to get to the house to certify the death when his shift was over and he was relieved by a colleague.

