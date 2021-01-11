Walkers Launches KFC-Flavoured Crisps

WALKERS launches finger lickin’ good KFC-flavoured crisps

Fried chicken fans are in with a treat as snack giant Walkers has combined forces with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to launch two new uniquely-flavoured crisps, which will hit stores on Wednesday, January 13.

Fans will be able to choose from Walkers MAX original KFC flavour, or for those wanting a kick of spice, Walkers MAX Double Crunch Zinger flavour. And the excitement doesn’t stop there; each pack of Walkers KFC also acts as a 2 for 1 voucher on any of KFC’s ‘Meals for One’ range until July 31.

Senior Brand Manager for Walkers, Katherine Cook, said: “There are some things in life that just make perfect sense, and KFC-flavoured Walkers MAX crisps are one of them! With the irresistible, deep-ridged crunch of Walkers MAX combined with the flavour of KFC’s much-loved recipes, our new crisps make for the ultimate, satisfying snack when you’re hungry!”

Couldn’t agree with you more, Katherine!

