SIX ‘armed and dangerous’ inmates on the run after escape from a prison in California with homemade rope

A taskforce has been assembled by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in California to track down six “armed and dangerous” inmates who escaped from Merced County Jail just before midnight on Saturday, January 9. Investigators reported that the men had somehow gained access to the building’s roof and used a homemade rope to climb to the ground before they fled.

The wanted men are Jorge Barron, 20, Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, Manuel Allen Leon, 21, Andres Nunez Rodriquez Jr, 21, Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, and Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22.

Authorities have warned the public that all six escapees are extremely dangerous and were incarcerated for crimes ranging from violating probation to possession of an illegal firearm and attempted murder.

