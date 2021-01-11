Seoul Slammed For Sexist Advice To Pregnant Women

SEOUL in South Korea slammed for giving sexist advice to pregnant women

The Seoul city government has come under fire for advising pregnant women to ensure their husbands are looked after before they have to go to hospital to give birth, so as not to “inconvenience” the family. Among the sexist ‘advice’ given, women are advised to ensure several meals have been prepared for their husbands and that they have left enough clean clothes prepared for their men.

The guidelines published on a government website were removed last week after more than 20,000 outraged citizens signed a petition which also attempted to motivate women to lose weight after giving birth.

“By not putting off household chores like cleaning and doing the dishes, it will help with maintaining your weight even without doing extra exercise,” the Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Centre website said.

“Avoid causing inconvenience to your family by checking if there are enough toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap and detergent,” the website stated.

