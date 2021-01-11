Russia Claims 1.5 Million People Received Sputnik Vaccine Worldwide

RUSSIA claims 1.5 million people have received the Sputnik V vaccine worldwide, according to the Russian state fund RDIF, which financed the development of the vaccine.

Arseni Palaguin, the spokesman for the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF confirmed this figure to the AFP, however, did not provide any information on the distribution of the vaccinated among the various countries.

“We cannot say how many received it in Russia and how many in the rest of the world,” he said. In addition to Russia, Sputnik injectables began to be administered in Argentina and Belarus.

Last week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 800,000 Russians were vaccinated and 1.5 million doses were distributed in the country.

RDIF also reported that Palestine is the first country in the Middle East to register the Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the statement, the vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorisation procedure without additional clinical tests. The same procedure was used in the registration of the vaccine in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia and Serbia.

The vaccine is planned to be shipped to Palestine in the first quarter of 2021. The first batch is expected to arrive in the country within a month.

