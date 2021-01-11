Record-Breaking Kazuyoshi Miura Signs New Yokohama FC Contract at 53

Record-breaking Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura signs a new contract with J1 League side Yokohama FC, at the age of 53.

Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest scorer in Japanese professional football when he scored in 2017 at 50-years-old, is set to play on after it was confirmed that he will renew for another year with Yokohama FC.

Miura started his career with Santos in Brazil in 1986 and has played for Genoa in Italy and Dinamo Zagreb. He also had stints in Croatia and Australia as well as at other Japanese sides.

