News in brief in Axarquia

Rich seabed

THE Spanish Federation of Underwater Activities (FEDAS) has once again chosen the bay of La Herradura to host the Spanish Underwater Video Championship 2021, which will take place from September 8 to 12. The seabed is ‘unique’ for its rich underwater flora and fauna and a firm favourite with lovers of underwater photography and videos.

Snowfall

STORM ‘Filomena’ passed through the Axarquía leaving rain, freezing temperatures and snow. A white mantle covered the entire Natural Park of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, and snow fell in Sedella, Comares, Competa, Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo and Canillas de Aceituno on Saturday and Sunday, January 9 and 10.

-- Advertisement --



Positive case

ALCAUCIN Council has suspended all cultural and sports activities and is recommending voluntary confinement in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus after a confirmed positive case on Friday, January 8. The measures took effect from Monday, January 11 to Sunday, January 17.

Covid aid

SOME 220 self-employed and SMEs in Rincon de la Victoria have received aid to try to alleviate the economic effects of the Covid crisis. A total of 253 applications were submitted, with grants ranging from €600 to €1,000 being awarded predominantly to hairdressers, beauty and aesthetic salons, sports and clothing shops and the local driving school.

Bus shelters

THE Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Management of the Territory will start installing 68 new bus shelters in 48 Andalucian municipalities, including Moclinejo, Periana and Velez-Malaga at the end of January, as part of a €386,000 investment to improve and modernise facilities and access to public transport.

RACE data

THE old N-340 between Nerja and Almuñecar has been declared the sixth most dangerous section in the country. The road between Maro and La Herradura has recorded seven accidents in three years with six serious injuries and one death, according to Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) statistics.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in brief in Axarquia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.