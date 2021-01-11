Mystery of Madrid dog sled puzzling social media solved

THE mystery puzzling social media after a man was see out with a dog sled following the snow brought by Storm Filomena has now been solved.

The man is Javier Talanco, a resident in the Hortaleza area of Madrid, who is a musher and competes internationally in the sport which is neither well-known nor extensively practised in Spain.

After 30 hours of snow, he decided to take his dogs out for some exercise, and was caught doing so by residents in the area, who shared the photos and videos on social media, stirring up much speculation on who he might be.

Aged 39, the car parts salesman says he has become something of a celebrity in the area where he lives with his dogs Snabb, Kimbre, Haru, Lomu and Skunk.

He is not the only who decided to practice their favourite winter sports in the snowy streets of Madrid, as many people got their skis out and enjoyed the snow.

