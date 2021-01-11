Man Arrested For Trying To Rob Same Bakery TWICE

MAN arrested for trying to rob the same bakery in Elda TWICE in the same day

A Spanish national was arrested in Elda in Alicante on Sunday, January 3 for attempting to rob the same bakery twice in the space of three hours. The Elda National Police were alerted by a local who reported a man dressed in dark clothes trying to force the shutters at the front of the shop, but the culprit had disappeared by the time the police arrived.

Less than three hours later, the thief returned and tried once again to pry open the shutters, but he was surprised by a passer-by and ran to hide under a near-by car. Unbeknownst to him, plainclothes officers were standing guard, and the 46-year-old eventually gave himself up to officers. The robber, who has several previous convictions and had recently been released from prison, will face charges at the Investigating Court in Elda.

