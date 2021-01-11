Germany Records Over 300 Deaths in 24 hours As Other Diseases Down

GERMANY records over 300 deaths in 24 hours as other diseases have reportedly been down since the start of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The German health authorities reported 12,497 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 343 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. which means the totals are at 1,921,024 and 40,686, respectively, while the number of active cases in the country has been estimated at about 334,800.

The high of 1,188 new deaths was reached on Friday. In the case of the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3500 late reports. According to the RKI numbers, there are around 334 800 active corona cases in Germany.

Interestingly, after the first lockdown in the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the number of cases reported for many other infectious diseases has decreased by over a third, according to an analysis by the RKI. Between March and the beginning of August 2020 around 140,000 cases were reported – 35 per cent less than would have been expected based on the data from January 2016 to February 2020, said Sonia Boender from the RKI Surveillance Department on request.

Seasonal effects and trends have been taken into account.

