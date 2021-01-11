€30,000 facelift for the Casa de la Cultura

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Wikimedia

After almost 35 years, the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñecar is to be given a €30,000 facelift.

THE council plans to refurbish and adapt its dressing rooms and improve accessibility for the disabled.

The work, which will be carried out by local firm Detucosta is expected to take two months, explained Councillor for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert

“Our intention is to make reforms at the House of Culture, adapting it to new times and new circumstances. We are going to start with the dressing rooms because they don’t have accessibility for people with disabilities,” he added.


The building has not been refurbished since it was built in 1986.

“We are going to carry out a reform, expanding the entrance door, making a main entrance and two direct entrances to the stage.


“We are going to transform two individual dressing rooms and create a multipurpose dressing room, two complete bathrooms, as well as a direct central dressing room with access to the street and to the stage”, said García Gilabert.

