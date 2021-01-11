DEMOCRATS Introduce Article Of Impeachment Against President Trump for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’



Democrats have today (Monday) introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for “Incitement of Insurrection” following his alleged involvement in inciting last week’s riots at the Capitol, with the document accusing the President of “lawless action”.

With the article having been introduced in the House of Representatives in Congress, with only nine days of Trump’s term left to serve, it must now be voted on by the House this week, possibly Wednesday, where they will need a two-thirds majority of the Senate voting in favour, which could be impossible when the Senate is currently spilt more or less 50-50 between the Democrats and Replublicans, and Trump would not be expecting anybody from his party to vote in favour of his impeachment.

The article, headed “Incitement to Inserecction”, reportedly states: “In all of this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

