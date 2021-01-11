A BRITISH traveller visits Japan and violates quarantine rules upon arrival, deciding to go out to a restaurant instead, infecting three men and women Tokyo residents with the B117 variant from the UK. -- Advertisement --



The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced on Sunday, January 10, that three men and women in their 20s have been infected in Tokyo with a mutant strain of the new coronavirus that is prevalent in the United Kingdom.

Two of them were having dinner with the British man in his thirties, who is said to have tested positive after arriving from England on December 22.

The Brit was supposed to be observing a quarantine period at the time, however, he went out for dinner with about 10 people, although it seems that there are no other people infected.

Of the three men and women, two became ill on December 30 and January 2, respectively, who were confirmed to be infected with the mutant strain.

After further tests on the British man, it was confirmed that he was carrying the UK COVID variant.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Traveller Violates Quarantine Rules And Infects Tokyo Residents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.