Axarquia sees 233 new infections with more than half in Velez-Malaga

Axarquia starts the week with 233 new infections – more than half of which have been registered in Velez-Malaga.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía also announced just one recovery since the last update on Friday, January 8.

However, 1,504 people have overcome coronavirus in the region since the start of the pandemic, and no new deaths have been recorded.

The highest number of new infections, 125, have occurred in Velez-Malaga, while 57 have been registered in Rincon de la Victoria.

The remainder are in Benamocarra (9), Alcaucín (8), Algarrobo (7), Torrox (5); Canillas de Albaida (4), Nerja, Competa and Periana (3), Comares, Alfarnate and El Borge (3), and Almachar, Canillas de Aceituno and Moclinejo (1).

The one recovery was recorded in Totalan.

The cumulative incidence rate in Axarquia Health District now stands at 251.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

