18 sheep killed in suspected dog attack

Police are urging dog walkers to take responsibility for their pets after 18 sheep were killed in a suspected dog attack at a field near Northallerton.

SOMETIME between 4pm on Friday, January 8, and 4.30pm on Saturday, January 9, a total of 18 sheep were attacked and killed, and more injured – most likely by a loose or out of control dog (or dogs), according to North Yorkshire Police.

The sheep were in a field between Warlaby and Ainderby Steeple, which has a public footpath running through it.

Police warning posters are being posted in the area where the attacks took place.

If you saw anything or have any information about this incident, please ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12210011661.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously. With lambing season approaching, we need ALL dog owners to take responsibility for their animals,” said a spokesperson.

Dog walkers are urged to follow police advice to keep their pets and livestock safe:

When walking dogs in fields containing sheep it is vital to keep dogs on leads at all times.

Loose dogs, regardless of how well behaved they would normally be, can get into the thrill of the chase and become uncontrollable very quickly.

Sheep can easily be injured or killed, or if pregnant ewes are chased around a field by a dog it can cause the ewe to abort unborn lambs and later die itself due to medical complications.

