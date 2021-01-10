Tennis Quarantine Controversy As Top Stars Are Separated From The Rest

A QUARANTINE controversy has begun ahead of the Australian Tennis Open as some of the sports top stars have been separated from the rest.

French tennis player Jeremy Chardy has accused Tennis Australia of favouring top players after it was revealed several stars would quarantine in Adelaide rather than Melbourne.

World number one Novak Djokovic, number two Rafael Nadal, world number 11 in the women’s game and winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams, as well as Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka are all starting their 14-day quarantine in Adelaide, around 650 kilometres west of Melbourne.

These top stars will also play an exhibition event in Adelaide after their two-week quarantine, before heading to Melbourne.

World number 72 Chardy told French newspaper L’Equipe he felt the arrangements were putting lower-ranked players at a disadvantage.

“They will even be able to benefit from a gym at the hotel and will be able to do their exercises, which will not count towards the five-hour quota,” Chardy said.

“Everyone can go out. They will almost be able to live normally.

“Already they have a lot of privileges. If they can do everything more than you; it will not be the same preparation.

“And that’s weird for a sport where we’re all supposed to be on the same footing. If I was No.4 in the world, I would be distraught.”

