Spain’s Cheapest Supermarkets Revealed

SPANISH consumer agency OCU has released its annual report on which supermarkets are the cheapest for customers.

During the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the OCU reports that many of Spain’s major supermarket chains were forced to lower their prices as many consumers found themselves out of work and tight for cash.

In their annual report on Spain’s cheapest supermarkets, the consumer agency has revealed which major chains will save customers the most money when making their regular shopping trip.

Despite having the largest market share of supermarkets in the country, Mercadona is not the cheapest option for consumers. This title is awarded to Dani, followed by Tif – both popular and widespread in Andalucia. Alcampo is the cheapest nationally popular brand, while Madrid’s Sanchez Romero retains its title of being Spain’s most expensive grocery shop.

Economy Cash and Cash Fresh both made the top five cheapest list, while consumers are warned that Ulabox, Surli Discau, and Suma will rack up the most expensive receipts for an average consumer.

The OCU claims that by opting to shop at the cheapest supermarkets, consumers will save an average of 1000 euro annually. They also noted that, during the pandemic, online shopping has rocketed in Spain for groceries and household goods.

