THE Rotary Club Mijas International delivered 50 New Year’s Care Bags containing a selection of warm clothing, shoes, sleeping bags, pillows, variety of food and more to the homeless in Mijas and Fuengirola.

The Rotary Club hand delivered the Care Bags individually to each of the homeless people on the street in the area, to help them through the cold winter nights, sitting with them and having a chat.

-- Advertisement --



Many of the homeless people offered to work if there would be something where they can be of help like removal, gardening, watering etc.

Among the homeless people they met is their next dental patient, a Romanian who will have his dental treatment soon.

The Dental Program is a project to supply free dental treatment to the homeless. Those that need it will receive dental care and allowing them to consume a greater variety of healthy food.

Since its inception in 2017 the Rotary Club Mijas International has focused on the local community of Mijas and Fuengirola.

Homelessness is becoming an increasing problem, there are more homeless people than last year or any moment during these three years the Rotary Club Mijas has been concentrating on their Homeless Project.

The Rotary Club Mijas International meets on the first and the third Tuesday of the month with a meeting and lunch in La Sierra Cerrado del Aquila Golf Club.

For more information on the projects and activities of the club or to attend a meeting please email: info@rotarymijasinternational.org.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rotary Club International makes life a little better for 50 homeless people”.