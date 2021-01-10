Generalitat Valenciana Slams Home Confinement Hoax

THE Generalitat Valenciana slams a home confinement hoax that has been reported in the Valencian Community, with the President of the Generalitat Ximo Puig calling it ‘Fake News”.

The Generalitat Valenciana has denied this Sunday (January 10) a hoax that has been circulating social media about home confinement in the Valencian Community.

The message includes an upcoming press conference to announce the confinement due to the “lack of control” of infections, however, the Generalitat, through all its social media accounts, has denied this information.

In addition, the Valencian Administration has insisted on the importance of verifying the information before spreading any news and has said that residents can be informed through the official channels of the Generalitat.

Ximo Puig said: “We have to pay attention to the official media and ignore the Fake News [because all it does] is baffle us. There will be no immediate confinement. Request compliance with current restrictions (https://bit.ly/39fUzGZ)”

The Generalitat said: “If you get this message via Whatsapp or social media about an alleged home confinement, it’s a fake.”

