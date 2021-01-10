Complain about it in Adra

ADRA town hall has increased its budget for the Municipal Consumers’ Office (OMIC) by more than €12,000.

This was made possible by a 40 per cent subsidy granted in 2020 by the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Family department, announced Pedro Peña, the town hall’s Consumer Affairs councillor.

“This is good news because the service is essential for defending consumers’ rights,” he said.

The OMIC office also plays an important role with its advice for consumers and providing support when making claims,,” Peña said.

Although OMIC is currently open, the town hall website www.adra.es includes a claims sheet which dissatisfied consumers can complete online, he added.

