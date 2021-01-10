Celtic Confirm Positive Covid Case after Return From Controversial Dubai Trip.

Celtic have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus after the club returned from a controversial training camp in Dubai. The Scottish Premiership champions’ squad were tested upon their return to Glasgow after spending six days in the United Arab Emirates, a trip which was questioned by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

-- Advertisement --



“Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for Covid-19. Clearly, the player will receive all our care and full support,” Celtic said in a statement. “All other members of our squad, management team and the backroom squad are negative.” Scotland is under a nationwide lockdown to try and ease soaring infection rates of the virus with only essential travel permitted.

Elite sports teams are though allowed to travel for matches and training. Earlier this week, Sturgeon queried the need for a mid-season training camp given the restrictions and said pictures emerging from the trip raised doubts over whether social distancing guidelines were being adhered to. Celtic insisted that they had received Scottish government approval for the trip to go ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Celtic Confirm Positive Covid Case after Return From Controversial Dubai Trip”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.