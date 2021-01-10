CELEBRITY DJ Joseph Capriati In Intensive Care After Father Stabs Him in the Chest

Joseph Capriati, the famous 33-year-old Italian DJ, and dance music/techno producer, who lives in Spain, is currently in intensive care in Sant’Anna e San Sebastiano Hospital, Caserta, Campania, in Italy, after allegedly being stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife, by his father, according to La Republica.

They reportedly had an argument, involving other family members, on Friday evening (January 8), resulting in the stabbing, and Capriati’s 61-year-old father has been arrested charged with attempted murder, with the knife confiscated by the police.

Alberto D’Agostino, the director of the Major Trauma Surgery Department at Sant’Anna e San Sebastiano Hospital says his patient is stable, but still in a serious condition, after the deep stab wound affected his lungs, and he underwent delicate pneumothorax surgery as well as a blood transfusion.

Capriati, although Italian, has made Spain his second home, spending most of his time there, but had returned to Italy during the pandemic to be near to his family.

