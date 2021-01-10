A VIATOR resident has won an ONCE Sueldazo (salary) of €2,000 a month for 10 years.

The unnamed person bought the ticket from 22-year-old Aaron Lopez, who is Almeria province’s youngest ONCE lottery-seller.

-- Advertisement --



Aaron sold nine other tickets, which won €400 each, as well as the Sueldazo prize.

“You feel very happy and excited, wondering who could have won it, and a lot of things you can’t explain,” he told the Spanish media the next day.

“They’re bad times for everyone, the year starting the way it has with the Covid situation and the storm,” Aaron said.

“But giving a prize like this is thrilling and a morale boost for me and my clients.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Big ONCE prize for Viator.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.