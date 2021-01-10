Belgium Records Over 20,000 Covid Deaths And Demands Extra Vaccines

BELGIUM records over 20,000 Covid deaths and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke demands 10 million extra coronavirus vaccines.

The number of coronavirus deaths has now sadly exceeded the 20,000 mark, with more than half of the people who died having lived in old people’s homes, according to health authorities on Sunday, January 10.

The country has a population of 11.5 million and has reported 662,694 infections and 20,038 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Authorities reported on December 18 that the virus had killed 10,270 people in nursing homes.

All deceased with a positive corona test are counted as virus deaths in Belgium. Over the past week, the average number of reported deaths was 58 per day and around 1,780 infections per day.

Belgium started vaccinations against the virus on January 5, prioritising homes for the elderly, however, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that Belgium has the right to receive 15 million Pfizer vaccines but have only received 5 million so far.

Vandenbroucke demands the additional 10 million, stating “we would prefer to have them for a large part in the second quarter,” hoping that they will arrive around April – June.

