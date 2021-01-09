Salvage Teams Recover ‘Body Parts’ in Huge Search For Indonesian Plane Crash Wreckage.

Witnesses present at the search site said that some of the emergency service response workers appear to be carrying body bags reportedly containing remains of those involved in the fatal Indonesian plane crash. Captain EKo Surya Hadi, commander of a local lifeboat, also told local television that human remains were found, saying: “We found body parts, life jackets, avtur (aviation turbine fuel) and debris of the plane.”

The Sriwijaya Boeing 737 jet vanished around four minutes after it took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. The plane is said to have plunged 10,000ft in less than a minute while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.

There were 60 passengers on board – including 10 children. The Indonesian navy has said it has worked out the last known coordinates of the missing jet, and ships are being sent to the area. Navy official Abdul Rasyid told reporters: “The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area.”

No explanation has been given yet as to the cause of the crash, FAA crash investigators are reportedly at the site collecting data, no mention has been made if the black box recorder has been retrieved.

