NORTH KOREA'S Kim Jong-Un Calls For More 'Ultra-Big Nuclear Weapons' to be produced

Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean dictator, according to Sung-Yoon Lee, a watcher at the Korea Fletcher School, has asked his experts to produce “More ultra-big nuclear warheads”, and, “Smaller, lighter nuclear bombs”, with the objective of “Advancing capabilities in accurate pre-emptive nuclear strike & second-strike capabilities on targets 15,000km away”, with Mr Sung-Yoon commenting, “Something tells me Kim’s not keen on denuclearization”.

North Korea’s state newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, has also reported on their countries leader’s request, saying, “The goal was proposed to further enhance the accuracy rate of accurately hitting and extinguishing random strategic targets within the range of 10,000 and 100km to enhance the nuclear pre-emptive and retaliatory strike capabilities”.

Another state media outlet, The Korean Central News Agency, tried to say that Mr Kim was showing his “will to reliably protect the security of the country and people, and the peaceful environment of the socialist construction by placing the state defence capabilities on a much higher level”.

This talk about nuclear capabilities comes not long after North Korea unveiled their new ICBM during the 75th anniversary Worker’s Party military parade celebrations last year, a missile with frightening long-range capability.

