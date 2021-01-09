Man who played accordion under wife’s window admitted with coronavirus

AN elderly man who became known on social media for playing the accordion beneath his wife’s hospital window while she was inside, has been admitted with Covid-19.

Italian Stefano Bozzini, 81, played the accordion under the window of the hospital room where his wife was battling coronavirus.

He too tested positive a few days ago and has been hospitalized in the Cortemaggiore Centre (in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy), although his condition is said not to be serious.

Stefano played his wife’s favourite songs under the window of her room, capturing the attention not only of his wife but also of other patients and healthcare personnel, while becoming a sensation on social networks. The pandemic had separated them for the first time in 47 years, he told the press.

Unfortunately, his wife Carla passed away on November 27 from the disease.

Shortly after Stefano was admitted, his relatives brought him some of his belongings, including the famous accordion, and he can now play to other patients in the hospital.

“Sometimes while I’m playing, someone walks into the room, does a dance move and then leaves, “he explained to a local newspaper.

His daughter, Lucia, also said that the instrument has not only been beneficial for his morale, but also physically.

