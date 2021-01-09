US PROSECUTORS have filed charges against the President of Honduras alleging that he assisted drug cartels and accepted a $1 million bribe from El Chapo.

-- Advertisement --



Juan Orlando Hernandez is accused of accepting bribes from Honduran drug traffickers and ordering the country’s army to aid cartels by protecting a cocaine lab and assisting drug shipments to the US.

According to motions filed in a New York federal court, Hernandez allegedly said that he wanted to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos” by flooding the United States with cocaine from his Central American country. He has been accused in the past of accepting a $1 million bribe from infamous Mexican drug baron Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Hernandez was not directly named in the court documents, which refers to his identity by naming his brother and referring to his position as the President of Honduras. He denies all allegations and claims that the accusations have been created by cartels in retaliation to his crackdown on drug crime in the troubled country.

The 52-year old was elected president in 2013 and returned to office in 2017 for a second term that ends in January 2022. He has allied with the US Trump administration in its efforts to prevent mass-migration from Honduras and other Central American countries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Honduras President Accused of Working With Drug Cartels”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.