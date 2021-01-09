Heartbreaking: Ten Babies Killed in India Hospital Fire

TEN NEWBORN babies have been killed in a tragic hospital fire in Western India.

Seven infants were rescued from the blaze before firefighters arrived at the Bhandara District Hospital in the western state of Maharashtra. The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway.

“Hospital authorities have rescued seven babies but 10 have died in an unfortunate incident,” district civil surgeon Pramod Khandate told local reporters.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as a “heart-wrenching tragedy”. According to hospital officials, the tragic blaze broke out at about 02:00 local time (20:30 GMT Friday, January 8th).

One nurse on duty said she alerted the authorities after seeing smoke streaming out of the hospital’s Newborn Care Unit. Multiple explosions inside the ward prevented early rescue attempts, local media report.

Bhandara is 62km (39 miles) from the north-eastern city of Nagpur, one of the largest cities of Maharashtra, and is home to around 1.2 million people.

