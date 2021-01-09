Emergency Services in Madrid Deliver Baby For Pregnant Woman Trapped in Snow Storm.

Special Delivery

Storm Filomena struck the municipalities of the Community of Madrid on Friday night and many drivers were caught by surprise. However, none were more surprised than a pregnant woman who was trapped inside her vehicle on the M-506 road (Alcorcón-Pinto), in the municipality of Fuenlabrada.

She started having contractions and her water broke, the Municipal Police rushing through the snow to pick her up. They quickly transferred her to a mobile ICU in Summa, which took her to the local hospital where she gave birth- mother and baby are said to be doing fine.

Fuenlabrada suspended the municipal bus service and rubbish collection at six o’clock on Friday afternoon, given the difficulty of vehicles to move around the town. Firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers dedicated themselves to keeping sensitive areas clean and removing some ice sheets from the roads.

The Municipal Police have rescued a total of 58 people on the M-506, who have since returned to their homes or have spent the night at the Civil Protection headquarters or at local hotels.

