DONALD TRUMP BANNED From Twitter Permanently ‘due to risk of more violence’

President Donald Trump has had his personal account permanently banned from the Twitter platform, as the social media giant said it had made it very clear to him that he was not above the law, stating that two of his tweets posted on Friday, January 8, had violated its glorification of violence policy.

Twitter said, “After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It continued, “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

Adding, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement”.

Just two hours after being banned, Trump tweeted from his official POTUS account to his 33.4 million followers, but they were quickly deleted, where he said, “We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH”.

