Costa del Sol Storms Trigger Road Collapse at La Cala Golf Resort.

Storm Filomena claimed another victim last night, but this time thankfully, it wasn’t a person or persons but an access road at La Cala Golf Resort. After hours of relentless rainfall and high winds, the roadway collapsed leaving a gap some five metres across and about eight metres deep.

It is understood that the rain had softened the earth that much that it just gave way, leaving the tarmac with no support so it cracked and fell into the opening. Repairs are likely to be very expensive and will take some to complete as they are no signs the weather will abate just yet.

As the present crisis in Spain looks likely to last until at least June, this very popular golf course might be able to finish remedial work by then, just in time for the expected rush of ‘golf-starved’ players.

