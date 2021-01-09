childrens playground damaged by floods

Friday, January 8 Floods saw a popular children’s playground filled with mud and debris.

The recent flooding and the continued morning rain saw the children’s area and the plaza flooded at ButiBamba park in La Cala De Mijas.

The Saturday morning rainstorm saw the muddy aftermath with park furniture ruined. Almost the whole area was flooded with emergency services closing off the access to the popular seaside town’s centre.

Municipal workers and council officials inspected the area Saturday morning to decide on the best action to clear the park and prepare it for re-opening.

Its hoped if possible for Monday, January 11 as school children would be returning after the weekend.

La Cala De Mijas was just one of the many areas to suffer from the recent horrendous weather, with local people declaring they had not seen this flooding level in 30 years.

Record rainfall, tragically 2 deaths in the region overnight and road closures all in a 24 hour period mean Mijas costa has seen more than its fair share of the weather.

