Baby Among Those Dead After Avalanche At Russian Ski Resort

BABY among those dead after an avalanche flattened houses at a Russian ski resort

Three people, including a baby, have died after an avalanche buried homes in the Gora Otdelnaya resort in Norilskwas in Russia at around 8:30pm local time on Friday, January 8. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 18-month-old baby and her 45-year-old husband were recovered from the snow and a 14-year-old was found alive and rushed to hospital to be treated for frostbite.

Earlier in the day, six people were found alive after being buried in the snow, and emergency services feared that several children were among those still trapped under the snow.

Russia’s Investigative Committee told local media TASS that a criminal investigation has been opened to establish if proper safety measures were in place in the homes.

