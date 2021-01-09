ANDALUCIA Tops for vaccination

This evening, Saturday, January 9 Juan Marin, the junta de Andalucia president, has announced on social media that the region is number one in vaccination.

Juan Marin claimed on social media that one out of every four vaccines administered was in Andalucia.

We, he exclaimed are the autonomous region that has administered the most vaccines.

So far in Andalucia 140, 295 vaccines have been received ready to use, and 69,445 of those have actually been given to the region’s citizens.

Reiterating that just under 50 per cent of all vaccines had been administered he said more were needed to continue the inoculation campaign.

