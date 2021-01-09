American Airlines Pilot Warned Trump Fans he would ‘Dump Them in Kansas’ if they didn’t behave

American Airlines pilot threatens to divert plane full of Trump supporters to Kansas and ‘dump people off’ during DC-to-Phoenix flight.

A fed-up American Airlines pilot threatened to “dump” a plane filled with “USA” chanting President Trump supporters in Kansas if they didn’t “behave” during a flight out of Washington D.C. on Friday, Jan. 8.

“I’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off, I don’t care,” the pilot can be heard saying over the loudspeaker in a video posted to Twitter. “We will do that if that’s what it takes so, behave please,” he continues, exasperated. Turn the volume and listen to the video below…

.@AmericanAir threatening to “dump people off” in the middle of Kansas. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Tmmek6Yu5h

— Doctor President-elect Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) January 8, 2021

Moments prior, passengers, many of them wearing MAGA hats, were shouting “USA” over and over again on the Phoenix-bound flight, according to another clip tweeted by Mindy Robinson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd district last summer.

“We started chanting ‘USA’ …and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule,” Robinson wrote.

