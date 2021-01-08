WALES lockdown extended for another three weeks as the country tries to control the spread of Covid

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Covid lockdown will be extended for a further three weeks, until January 29, but warned that measure could get even tougher if the country doesn’t see a “significant” drop in coronavirus infections by then.

He said: ‘The coronavirus pandemic has reached a significant point. Cases in Wales remain very high and our NHS is under real and sustained pressure.

‘The alert Level 4 restrictions we introduced before Christmas must remain in place to keep us all safe.

‘To slow the spread of the virus, we all must stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.’

Mr Drakeford added that unless the restrictions manage to stem the spread of new cases it’s unlikely that schools will reopen before the February break.

So, until the end of January, the measures introduced on December 19 will remain in place. This means that all non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality venues remain closed, and people must work from home if possible. Two meter social distancing must be maintained and masks must be worn in indoor public venues.

According to data provided by Public Health Wales, 1,718 new infections were recorded on Thursday, January 7 and a further 63 deaths from Covid were recorded.

