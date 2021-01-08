UK Reports Daily Record of 1,325 New COVID-19 Deaths.

The UK has reported its deadliest day of the pandemic so far with 1,325 deaths due to coronavirus registered over the latest 24 hours. Another record number of new Covid cases have also been confirmed with 68,053 positive test results, a large increase on yesterday’s figures. Data released by the Government show the country has experienced its worst day yet with daily deaths now higher than at the peak of the first wave in April 2020.

The previous highest number of deaths reported in a single day was on April 21 when 1,224 people died. It means 2,957,472 people have been infected and 79,833 people have died in total since the outbreak began last March.

Medics have warned many more deaths will follow over the rest of the month because of the sheer number of people who have caught the virus and been admitted to hospital since Christmas. Some of the deaths being reported today may actually have occurred several days earlier as there has been a lag in recording the statistics due to the festive period.

